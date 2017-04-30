Mayor Steve Benjamin receives national award for leadership during historic 2015 flood

“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.More >>
WATCH LIVE: An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire, the Dallas Police Association has tweeted.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who initially called 911 to report that he'd located a motorcycle that had been stolen from him has been charged with murder in a crash that killed the man riding on a motorcycle at the Circle K gas station on Pelham Road.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
A kerfuffle over the palmetto tree design on the state flag flying above the State House has pressed lawmakers to file two bills in order to create a standard for state government.More >>
