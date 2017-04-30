Mayor Steve Benjamin receives national award for leadership during historic 2015 flood

Mayor Steve Benjamin received recognition along with an award in Washington D.C. on Sunday for his leadership during the historic October 2015 flood.

The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded Mayor Benjamin the 2017 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official.

“The October 2015 flood was such an incredibly devastating time for our city, but it was truly a time during which our resiliency as a city was shown,” Mayor Benjamin said. “I’m honored to receive this award, and I thank our first responders, military, city officials and residents for the collaboration that was achieved during that difficult time.”

The Columbia mayor was one of only two public officials in the nation to be named for the award.

Sunday’s ceremony was a part of the National Small Business Week celebrations during the week of April 30 through May 6.

