Deshaun Watson buys mom new car as birthday present

After being drafted into the NFL two days ago, Deshaun Watson decided to do something very special for his mother on her birthday.

The former Clemson quarterback bought his mom a brand new Jaguar.

Watson tweeted, “Happy Birthday Momma! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it!”

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" ?????? pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

The tweet has been liked over 82,000 times and retweeted by over 28,000 accounts – including the official account of Jaguar.

We couldn't agree more. We're thrilled to welcome you to our family. #JaguarPride https://t.co/rh2Yz1gYXh — Jaguar USA (@JaguarUSA) April 29, 2017

Watson was selected 12th by the Houston Texans in this year’s NFL Draft. Following the draft, he got emotional while reading a letter from his mother.

