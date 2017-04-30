Deshaun Watson buys mom new car as birthday present - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deshaun Watson buys mom new car as birthday present

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
HOUSTON, TX (WIS) -

After being drafted into the NFL two days ago, Deshaun Watson decided to do something very special for his mother on her birthday.

The former Clemson quarterback bought his mom a brand new Jaguar.

Watson tweeted, “Happy Birthday Momma! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it!”

The tweet has been liked over 82,000 times and retweeted by over 28,000 accounts – including the official account of Jaguar.

Watson was selected 12th by the Houston Texans in this year’s NFL Draft. Following the draft, he got emotional while reading a letter from his mother.

