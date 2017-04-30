UPDATE: Missing Orangeburg woman found safe - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Missing Orangeburg woman found safe

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
30-year-old Ivory Gilyard (Source: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety) 30-year-old Ivory Gilyard (Source: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
30-year-old Ivory Gilyard (Source: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety) 30-year-old Ivory Gilyard (Source: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

The missing 30-year-old Orangeburg woman has been found safe.

Ivory Gilyard was last seen Friday, April 28 in Orangeburg. She was located safely on Sunday. 

Investigators say no foul play is suspected and she is now with her family. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly