Overnight house fire displaces 2

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Fire Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two people were displaced after an overnight house fire in Columbia.

Columbia firefighters responded to the blaze on the 5000 block of Colonial Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire went through the roof but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire caused about $250,000 in damages.

The fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department. 

