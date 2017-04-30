Overnight house fire displaces 2

Two people were displaced after an overnight house fire in Columbia.

Columbia firefighters responded to the blaze on the 5000 block of Colonial Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire went through the roof but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire caused about $250,000 in damages.

The fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department.

DELAYED POST:#TheCFD responded @ 3:30am to 5122 Colonial Dr w/ fire through roof upon arrival, no injuries #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/fUw0hpLdIW — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) April 30, 2017

