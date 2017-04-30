FIRST ALERT: Midlands under marginal risk for severe weather Monday

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.

Monday is a WIS Alert Day as a storm system that has been wreaking havoc on parts of the deep south makes its way into the Midlands. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for all of the counties in the Midlands from 10 a.m. Monday morning until 8 p.m. Monday night.

FIRST ALERT: A Lake Wind Advisory will start tomorrow morning and continue until 8PM #wis10 #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/IuAq12xiWv — Von Gaskin WIS (@VonGaskin) April 30, 2017

The severe storms will begin at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon and continue through the evening. Those severe storms could bring damaging winds and even small hail. The storms will be moving fast so widespread flooding is not expected, however, some flooding can still happen.

While Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be partly sunny with highs in the low 80’s, Thursday and Friday have been labeled as Alert Days with the threat of severe storms returning and bringing the threat of tornadoes. Thursday and Friday’s storms will have a high-water content, bringing the expectation of localized flooding.

What to expect:

Monday: ALERT DAY, thunderstorms with damaging wind and small hail could possibly occur, widespread flooding is not expected but will occur over areas that experience several back-to-back storms. The best time for stormy weather will be from about 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. High of 83.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny, high of 82

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 84.

Thursday & Friday: ALERT DAYS, thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Localized flooding is expected.

Stay with WIS as our First Alert Weather Team will continue to bring the latest updates in the forecast. Click here to download the WIS First Alert Weather App to get weather alerts to your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.