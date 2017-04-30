FIRST ALERT: Carolina sunshine and low humidity Tuesday

Showers and storms are pushing east as the cold front is moving through the Midlands. There will be much cooler temperatures and lower humidity readings are taking place, with high pressure moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with wonderful early May weather.



A strong Low pressure will develop and move into the state by Thursday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The potential of strong to severe storms is possible Thursday and early Friday.

Monday is a WIS Alert Day as a storm system that has been wreaking havoc on parts of the deep south makes its way into the Midlands. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for all of the counties in the Midlands from 10 a.m. Monday morning until 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday have been labeled as Alert Days with the threat of severe storms returning and bringing the threat of tornadoes. Thursday and Friday’s storms will have a high-water content, bringing the expectation of localized flooding.

What to expect for the week ahead:

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid, highs the lower to middle 80s

Thursday and Friday (First Alert): Scattered showers and thunderstorms (some could be severe with damaging winds and hail) highs Near 80 degrees on Thursday, with temperatures in the middle 70s Friday.

