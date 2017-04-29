Thousands attend 22nd annual Sparkleberry Country Fair

Even though the Fall season is usually known for local fairs, there's a springtime fair that has locals in the Midlands heading back for more year after year.

Thousands turned out on Saturday to enjoy the 22nd annual Sparkleberry Country Fair.

A lot of the fair centers around livestock such as the petting zoo and the animal science. There is also the rides, the shops, the food, and drinks.

Clemson University has been a long-time sponsor of the fair. Which makes this fair pretty unique.

Paul Towns, who has been involved with the fair for the last 10 years, says he has really seen it take off! A lot of the proceeds raised go right back into the community.

"It really touches a whole lot of kids. We're going to give away 22 scholarships to Richland County and five scholarships to Lugoff-Elgin High School this year,” Towns said.

WIS anchor Sam Bleiweis made it out to the fair Saturday afternoon.

I got the chance to milk my very first cow,” she said.

Sam competed against four other media members from stations in Columbia and was crowned the “Udder Queen” after milking the most milk in 3 minutes.

And there you have it... I was a first timer milker and now I'm a first time Udder Queen. @wis10 #Sparkleberry pic.twitter.com/V8gdXrkTzR — Sam Bleiweis (@SamWISTV) April 29, 2017

The fair usually draws over 20,000 people every year. It will continue Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

