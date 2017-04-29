Ride benefits retried ride horses

On Saturday, hundreds of horses and riders across the state gathered in Rembert for a trail ride for retired race horses.

The retired horses have found homes thanks to the South Carolina Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.

The horses are prepared for adoption by inmates just down the road at Wateree River Correctional Institution.

Money raised from the ride on Saturday goes to the TRF programs and the Palmetto Pony Club.

Some of the former racehorses and their new families were part of the trail ride.

