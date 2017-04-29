Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Clemson’s Jordan Leggett is headed to the Big Apple. The former Tigers tight end was selected sixth in the fifth round (150th overall) by the New York Jets. Leggett ended his career at Clemson with his name in the record books. Leggett is the program’s top tight end when it comes to catches (112), receiving yards (1,598), and receiving touchdowns (18) by a tight end. His efforts have also earned him a spot as an All-ACC selection in the last two seasons. This past seaso...

Leggett taken in 5th round of NFL Draft by NY Jets

Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face in the locker room in Houston. Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins has been selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. A first-team All-ACC selection, Watkins finished his final year with the Tigers with 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks. In his career, Watkins tallied 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Watkins is the second Clemson player to be taken in the fourth round. Wayne Gallman was taken by t...

Watkins becomes 4th round pick for the Houston Texans in NFL Draft

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers.

So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft.

Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans.

In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets.

In total, Clemson has had six players taken in this year’s draft. With Watson and Mike Williams going in the first round, the Tigers have now produced at least one first-round draft pick in the last five years.

Gallman will join former Tiger B.J.Goodson in New York as part of the Giants' roster.

