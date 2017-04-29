Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face in the locker room in Houston. Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins has been selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. A first-team All-ACC selection, Watkins finished his final year with the Tigers with 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks. In his career, Watkins tallied 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Watkins is the second Clemson player to be taken in the fourth round. Wayne Gallman was taken by t...More >>
Clemson’s Jordan Leggett is headed to the Big Apple. The former Tigers tight end was selected sixth in the fifth round (150th overall) by the New York Jets. Leggett ended his career at Clemson with his name in the record books. Leggett is the program’s top tight end when it comes to catches (112), receiving yards (1,598), and receiving touchdowns (18) by a tight end. His efforts have also earned him a spot as an All-ACC selection in the last two seasons. This past seaso...More >>
Wayne Gallman is the latest Tiger to be picked in the NFL Draft. The former Clemson running back was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Gallman rushed for 1,133 yards this past season to earn a spot on the media’s All-ACC second team. He also scored 17 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in a single season in school history. In his career, Gallman has rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns on 676 carries. He ended his career in thi...More >>
Cordrea Tankersley has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.More >>
