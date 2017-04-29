Leggett taken in 5th round of NFL Draft by NY Jets

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...More >>
