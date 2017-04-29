Leggett taken in 5th round of NFL Draft by NY Jets

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Clemson’s Jordan Leggett is headed to the Big Apple.

The former Tigers tight end was selected sixth in the fifth round (150th overall) by the New York Jets.

Leggett ended his career at Clemson with his name in the record books. Leggett is the program’s top tight end when it comes to catches (112), receiving yards (1,598), and receiving touchdowns (18) by a tight end. His efforts have also earned him a spot as an All-ACC selection in the last two seasons.

This past season, Leggett had 46 catches for 736 yards and six touchdowns.

Leggett is the sixth Tiger to be taken in this year’s draft. He will join former Tiger Charone Peake on the Jets' roster.

