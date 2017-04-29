Watkins becomes 4th round pick for the Houston Texans in NFL Draft

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins will have a familiar face in the locker room in Houston.

Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins has been selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

O'Brien on Watkins: "He makes a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage. TFLs, sacks, and gives us some juice on the inside." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017

A first-team All-ACC selection, Watkins finished his final year with the Tigers with 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

In his career, Watkins tallied 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

Watkins is the second Clemson player to be taken in the fourth round. Wayne Gallman was taken by the New York Giants as the 140th overall pick (34th pick in the fourth round).

