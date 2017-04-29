Gallman selected by the NY Giants in the NFL Draft

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Clemson's Wayne Gallman warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Wayne Gallman is the latest Tiger to be picked in the NFL Draft.

The former Clemson running back was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Gallman rushed for 1,133 yards this past season to earn a spot on the media’s All-ACC second team. He also scored 17 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in a single season in school history.

"Wayne Gallman comes from a winning program. He has upside in the passing game." - Coach McAdoo — New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2017

In his career, Gallman has rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns on 676 carries. He ended his career in third for the most rushing touchdowns in program history.

Gallman becomes the fourth Clemson player selected in this year's draft.

