Dozier, Thornwell earn NBA Combine invites - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Dozier, Thornwell earn NBA Combine invites

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Unsurprisingly, South Carolina will have a pair of players participating in the NBA Combine.

It was almost a foregone conclusion but guards PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell have received invitations to participate in the NBA Combine, which is being held in Chicago, Ill. from May 9-14. The 5-on-5, on-court portions of the Combine are held on May 11 and 12.

Thornwell is already in Chicago training in preparation for the Combine while Dozier is getting his work in on the west coast in California.

Dozier was second on the team this season with 13.9 points per game, while he also dished a team-high 2.8 assists, while pulling down 4.8 rebounds and collecting 1.7 steals per game. He played some of his best basketball of the season during NCAA Tournament action, posting 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while connecting on 50.8 percent (33-65) of his attempts from the floor in helping the Gamecocks clinch their first ever berth in the Final Four.

Thornwell, who was named SEC Player of the Year, led the team averaging 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. He also had a team-best 66 steals, was third in assists with 86 and second in blocks with 30.

The NBA Draft is set for June 22 at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. Both Dozier and Thornwell have been projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts while others have them as second rounders.

