Midlands agencies host annual Drug Take-Back events

Across the Midlands on Saturday, law enforcement agencies are taking part in the 13 annual National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.

The event is designed to bring national focus to the issue of prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse and also provide an opportunity to dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medicine.

The Lexington Police Department is hosting their take-back event at the CVS on Sunset Boulevard beginning at 10 a.m.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their take-back event at the Piggly Wiggly on Edisto Drive also beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be another event at the Number 2 fire station on Chestnut Street.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting their event at the RCSD Headquarters located at 5623 Two Notch Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Chapin, the Columbia School of Pharmacy is hosting a take-back event at 138 Amicks Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The collected prescription drugs will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

