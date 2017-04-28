Midlands 2-year-old passes away after lengthy battle with cancer - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands 2-year-old passes away after lengthy battle with cancer

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
2-year-old Wyatt Brown has passed away following a battle with cancer. (Source: Facebook / Eric Brown) 2-year-old Wyatt Brown has passed away following a battle with cancer. (Source: Facebook / Eric Brown)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A two-year-old who has battled cancer since he was three-months-old has passed away.

Wyatt Brown’s mother, Ashley Brown, posted on Facebook that Wyatt "went to Heaven at 5:34 p.m. Friday night."

She continues to say in her post she wrote, “Eric Brown and I are so proud of our baby and how hard he fought all the way up until he took his last breath in my arms. Wyatt is now free of pain, sadness, and most of all cancer. He gets to play, be happy, and actually be a kid now. He gets to be with with so many dear loved ones, including children who have made such an impact on all of us and Wyatt. He will be missed every day, but we know we will get to see him again and can't wait til that day when he runs up to us at Heaven's gates.”

Wyatt was battling a soft tissue muscular connective tissue cancer called Avelolar Rhabomyosarcoma in his face.

Just a few days ago, Wyatt's father, Eric, posted about Wyatt on Facebook to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

In part of his post he says, "It feels like my life has stopped but the world keeps going on around me. I think that is so, because not enough people are aware what childhood cancer can do. It literally takes the most beautiful thing in the world (children) and destroys it." 

Several events were held in Lexington to help the family with medical expenses during his cancer treatments. 

