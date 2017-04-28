SC Citizens for Life among groups taking part in Midlands Gives

More than 330 nonprofits across South Carolina are set to take part in the annual Midlands Gives fundraising challenge on May 2. That includes one organization that works to help families facing major life-changing decisions.

"Whether it be a single mom who is feeling that she's out there absolutely totally alone and {with} no one to lean on," said Sally Zaleski, who is with South Carolina Citizens for Life.

The organization works to connect families with a wide network of pregnancy resource centers for counseling and also offers guidance and options for choosing end-of-life care.

"Giving to South Carolina Citizens for Life allows for us to be able to continue on the path of saving the lives of our pre-born children,” Zaleski said, “and to be able to help our disabled and our medically fragile members of society."

Among the many standing with SC Citizens for Life is the Duke family of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Wendy Duke and her husband received shocking news in the months before her daughter was born. Doctors determined that a tumor on her child’s pelvis was preventing the growth of one of her legs.

Wendy says she and her husband decided to proceed with the pregnancy despite the challenges medical experts predicted.

"Fortunately we were in a position where we had a lot of support and we had each other," she said.

Wendy’s daughter Savannah Duke is a thriving 16-year-old teenager who is a member of her high school’s varsity swim team.

"There's always hope, whether you see it or not, it's there,” Savannah said. “And just because you don't think you can do something doesn't mean you can't."

WIS has everything you need to know about Midlands Gives, including how to donate, right here.

