Tankersley picked by Miami Dolphins in NFL Draft

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Three Tigers selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The third Clemson Tiger is off the board in this year's NFL Draft.

Cordrea Tankersley has been selected in the third round of the draft by the Miami Dolphins.

The defensive back from Beech Island, S.C. finished his senior season as an All-ACC selection by the media and coaches.

In his career, he collected 149 tackles, nine interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.

This past season, Tankersley had 65 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

Tankersley was the 97th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.