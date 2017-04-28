Police: Missing pregnant SC teen may be headed to Mexico with bo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Missing pregnant SC teen may be headed to Mexico with boyfriend

(Source: City of Aiken Department of Public Safety) (Source: City of Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help locating a pregnant runaway teen who may be on her way to Mexico with her boyfriend.

On Thursday, officers went to Helping Hands, located at 100 John Elliott Lane about a runaway teen. The teen, Irma Orozco-Razo, 13, was supposed to be dropped off at the bus stop at Kennedy Middle School Friday morning, but never reported to school.

The employees at Helping Hands stated that Orozco-Razo told other teens on the bus that she was going to McDonald’s to meet her boyfriend, Armando Alcazar-Agustin, 18, also known as Jose Alcazar, and go back to Mexico.

The employees stated that the juvenile was currently pregnant with Alcazar-Agustin’s child. The teen is currently 5 ½ months pregnant.

Officers responded to McDonald's and reviewed the video footage, but were unable to locate the juvenile on camera. The missing juvenile was placed into NCIC.

Orozco-Razo was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans and may be with him. The county holds 2 warrants for Jose.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

