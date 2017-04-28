Deputies: Dog shot, 5 burglary suspects arrested in Orangeburg County

Deputies arrested Kelvon Jones, 17, Breon Glover, 21, Khakeem Grant, 17, and two 14-year-old juveniles following an hour-long manhunt after OCSO deputies broke up a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon. (Source: OCSO)

Five suspects who were arrested by Orangeburg deputies on Thursday have been linked to a string of robberies that have happened throughout this week.

“We’ve found evidence that linked these individuals to multiple break-ins in the Cope and Cordova area,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These individuals were a danger to the community due to their targeting firearms in the burglaries. In fact, in one burglary, they even shot the home owner’s pet dog that was inside the home.”

Deputies arrested Kelvon Jones, 17, Breon Glover, 21, Khakeem Grant, 17, and two 14-year-old juveniles following an hour-long manhunt after OCSO deputies broke up a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon. The identities of the juveniles will not be released because of their ages.

“Sometime around noon, a burglary was reported near Cordova,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “Deputies responded to this call so quickly that the suspects were not only still present but were forced to abandon their vehicle to flee.”

Glover, Grant, and the two 14-year-olds are each charged with multiple charges including four counts of first-degree burglary, four counts of possession of a weapon during a crime, and one count each of ill-treatment of an animal.

Jones faces multiple charges as well which include one count each of first and second-degree burglary and ill-treatment of an animal.

Investigators say they recovered many of the items the five individuals stole including firearms, money, and even a cake.

“I’m thankful for these officers who responded so quickly to a growing threat in the community,” the sheriffs said. “These armed individuals were entering these homes at will. I shudder to think if a child got in their way or an elderly person. They’ve already shown they shoot a pet for no reason at all. These deputies are to be thanked to no end for stopping this before someone got hurt.”

Additional charges could be pending. All of the suspects are being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

