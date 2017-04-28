VIDEO: Meet the candidates of SC-5

On Tuesday, voters across a large portion of the Palmetto State will have the chance to pick a new congressman.

Months ago, President Donald Trump tapped Rep. Mick Mulvaney to direct the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Now, more than a dozen candidates are vying to represent South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional district, which includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Marlboro, Newberry, and York Counties and parts of Florence, Lee, and Sumter Counties.

Weeks ago, WIS interviewed all of the candidates who will be on the primary ballot on Tuesday. We asked all of them the same five questions. Here’s how they responded:

Chad Connelly – Republican from Prosperity

The former SCGOP Chairman says he’s the only candidate who helped President Donald Trump get elected.

Ray Craig – Republican from Lake Wylie

The Clover native says he would provide fresh, optimistic leadership and avoid extremes.

Sheri Few – Republican from Lugoff

The anti-Common Core crusader calls herself a “grassroots mom” and a conservative fighter.

Alexis Frank – Democrat from Rock Hill

The biracial millennial former Army paralegal says she can find common ground with anyone.

Tom Mullikin – Republican from Camden

The lawyer who commands the S.C. State Guard says his experience gives him an informed position on solutions.

Les Murphy – Democrat from Indian Land

The Marine who leads a non-profit that helps veterans says he isn’t a one-dimensional candidate.

Ralph Norman – Republican from Rock Hill

The real estate developer, who stepped down from his S.C. House seat to run for Congress, says he’s a businessman – not a lawyer.

Archie Parnell – Democrat from Sumter

The former tax attorney for the Department of Justice says he’ll use his experience to close tax loopholes abused by big companies.

Tommy Pope – Republican from York

The former prosecutor and current S.C. House Speaker Pro Tempore says he’s proven his ability to get things done.

Kris Wampler – Republican from Indian Land

The Charlotte family law attorney says he’s a true believer in the U.S. Constitution and isn’t an “establishment” Republican.

(Multiple third-party candidates are also running for the congressional seat. WIS will profile those candidates closer to the special election in June.)

