New site off I-77 could be new 'Columbia Capital Outlets' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

New site off I-77 could be new 'Columbia Capital Outlets'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
An aerial rendering of the clearing next to SCANA'S south campus in Cayce. (Source: EB Development website) An aerial rendering of the clearing next to SCANA'S south campus in Cayce. (Source: EB Development website)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

A development company has eyeballed prime real estate near SCANA's south campus in Cayce near Interstate 77 - and will reportedly be a development called Columbia Capital Outlets. 

The developers, EB Development, has published on their website the plans, complete with aerial renderings, that place a large development off Saxe Gotha Drive, just off the 12th Street Extension and the I-77 North exit in the Otarre Pointe area. The land is currently owned by SCANA. 

SCANA Senior Public Affairs Specialist Ginny Jones said in response to confirmation of any plans: "We are clearing the land for future development, but we don’t have any further details to share at this time."

"Capitalizing on the City of Columbia’s successful 'Famously Hot' marketing campaign, Columbia Capital Outlets will add a new and exciting shopping venue to serve the dynamic, expanding population in the market and complement their retail needs," the website says. 

The website also details the site's potential: 300,000 square feet of racetrack design, "excellent, highly visible location," and its access to and from I-77.

Other developments in the area include a Marriott across the street on Fort Congaree Trail. The Otarre Pointe area also includes an apartment complex, the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center, and access to the Three Rivers Greenway. 

The website goes into great detail to highlight the surrounding area, including population, the market, major employers, and hotel capacity.  

When reached for comment, Paulette Russell with EB Development confirmed that "the site is being prepared for development and we are working on the best combination of uses for the site, including outlets." 

"Something is underway from the developer, plans are up in the air, and more information is forthcoming," Russell confirmed via email. 

