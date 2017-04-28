Officials: Mom, two children test positive for meth

A Sumter County woman stands accused after her two children tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Megan Nicole Watford, 28, stands charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Sheriff's investigators say Watford and her two children, aged 2 and 7, all tested positive for the drug on November 28, 2016.

No word on the current conditions of the children.

