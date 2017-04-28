Deputies help kids start day with High Five Friday

When kids arrived at Conder Elementary School Friday, Richland County Sheriff's Deputies were there to greet them.

Sheriff Lott and his deputies kicked off High Five Fridays at the school Friday morning. The program has deputies greet the students as they arrive at school with high five and fist bumps to start the day.

Lott says the program promotes trust between cops and kids and is an encouraging way for kids to begin their school day.

Friday was the roll out of the program. Through the end of the school year, deputies will be at various schools throughout the county for High Five Friday.

