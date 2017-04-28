District cuts ties with security company after students exposed to pepper spray

Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five officials say they have terminated an agreement with a security company after an incident involving pepper spray led to seven students exposed to the spray.

The district says a pepper spray-type substance was deployed at North Middle/High School Thursday afternoon by a security officer. The district says the officer is employed at the school through a contract with DTH Security.

The seven students were treated by EMS.

The district met with representatives from the company.

"We were very clear that we did not agree with the actions of the security officer and determined that it is in our best interest to terminate the services of DTH," a statement from the district said.

All students returned to school with no issues.

"We believe the presence of law enforcement and security individuals should assist with de-escalating situations not cause a disruption," the statement said. "As we work toward our goal to keep all students safe, we plan to include the community in our discussions."

The North Police Department is investigating the incident.

