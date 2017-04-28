Bond set for man accused of hitting LMC officer with car

The man accused of hitting a Lexington Medical Center security officer with his car on Thursday had his bond set at $60,000.

Stephen Craft, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after the incident in a parking lot at Lexington Medical Center. He appeared before a bond court judge on Friday where bond was set at $50,000 on a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and $10,000 for grand larceny.

Craft, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and SLED, was wanted on an active warrant for grand larceny.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, the officer spotted Craft's car around 7:45 a.m. and attempted to speak with him. However, SLED officials said, Craft took off and struck the officer, who was later treated for non-life threatening injuries. The officer opened fire on Craft's car, investigators said, but did not strike him.

Lexington County deputies attempted to pull him over. That’s when he led authorities on a brief pursuit before he was arrested.

Craft has previous charges on his record, including armed robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal domestic violence charges, possession of meth, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.