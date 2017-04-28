Bond set for man accused of hitting LMC officer with car - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond set for man accused of hitting LMC officer with car

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Lexington County Detention Center) (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The man accused of hitting a Lexington Medical Center security officer with his car on Thursday had his bond set at $60,000.

Stephen Craft, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after the incident in a parking lot at Lexington Medical Center. He appeared before a bond court judge on Friday where bond was set at $50,000 on a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and $10,000 for grand larceny.

Craft, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and SLED, was wanted on an active warrant for grand larceny.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, the officer spotted Craft's car around 7:45 a.m. and attempted to speak with him. However, SLED officials said, Craft took off and struck the officer, who was later treated for non-life threatening injuries. The officer opened fire on Craft's car, investigators said, but did not strike him.

Lexington County deputies attempted to pull him over. That’s when he led authorities on a brief pursuit before he was arrested.

Craft has previous charges on his record, including armed robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal domestic violence charges, possession of meth, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:37:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:27:04 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly