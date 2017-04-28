SLED: Body, dash camera video exists of Walmart shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SLED: Body, dash camera video exists of Walmart shooting

An anonymous viewer photo shows the suspect identified as Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie running from police. (Source: WIS Viewer) An anonymous viewer photo shows the suspect identified as Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie running from police. (Source: WIS Viewer)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says police body camera and dash camera footage exists of an incident at a Columbia Walmart parking lot this week in which officers shot a man who had shot a bystander.

SLED is investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart on Bush River Road. Once the evidence is gathered, SLED says it will submit a case file a report to prosecutors.

Police arrested Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie after they say he shot a man then fired at police officers as he ran from the store. Two Columbia Police officers returned fire and shot Morin-Sevrie.

Willie Hudson, 76, was shot as he was fueling his car at the Murphy Gas Station in the Walmart parking lot. Police say Morin-Sevrie was attempting to steal his car.

Both Hudson and Morin-Sevrie are recovering at local hospitals.

WIS has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the body camera and dash camera videos.

A background check of Morin-Sevrie shows arrests dating back to 2009. Most recently, he was charged in March with several vehicle-related violations, as well as possession of marijuana and cruelty to children. Two days before that incident, he was charged with violation of probation. His record also shows arrests for drug charges, assault and battery, burglary, weapons possession, disorderly conduct and domestic violence, among others.

According to SLED, this is the 17th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017. It is the first this year involving officers with the Columbia Police Department. In 2016, there were 41 officer involved shootings in South Carolina and none of them involved the Columbia Police Department.

