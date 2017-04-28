WATCH: Deshaun Watson gets emotional reading letter from mother at NFL draft

Who says big, strong, athletic football players shouldn't cry?

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson got emotional after he was picked by Houston in the NFL Draft Thursday night while reading a letter from his mother.

You can watch it here:

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Watson read the letter:

"When you came into this world you brought a love into my heart that I had never appreciated. I watched you play your first flag football game all the way to the last college game. To be here at the NFL Draft and to see you walk across the stage is a dream come true. I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud of the person and the man you became. Making it to the NFL is an accomplishment that you made happen come true. That being said, so much joy to my heart. I wish you love and happiness and longtime success. As I look back we was not supposed to be here. (This is where Watson paused). In the words of Drake, 'We made it." Love, Mom."

When asked if there was anything Watson would like to say to his mother, he replied, "I love you, mama. We made it."

Watson was selected by the Texans with the 12th pick in the draft.

