Fort Jackson receives $3 million donation for Centennial Park

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) -

Fort Jackson received a big donation on Thursday ahead of its 100th anniversary.

The Gateway to the Army Association presented Fort Jackson officials with a $3 million gift that will go toward building a Centennial Park at the training center. The donation was presented on the exact spot that the Soldier’s Statue and an amphitheater will be built in the future park.

WIS' Joe Pinner, who is a member of the Gateway to the Army Association Board, attended the donation ceremony.  

Fort Jackson will celebrate its 100-year anniversary on June 2.  

