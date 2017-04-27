Officers investigating armed robbery at Dollar General - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officers investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at a local Dollar General.

Officers say it happened at the Dollar General at 2900 Leesburg Road around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

A man stole money from the store before running away.

Investigators are working to find the suspect. The K9 team is assisting in the search.

Officers are investigating if the robbery was caught on surveillance video.

A description of the suspect has not been released yet. 

Anyone with any information on the robbery is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

