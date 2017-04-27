DNR details sobriety test done on driver involved in fatal Lake Murray boat crash

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing more details surrounding the investigation of the fatal boat crash that killed two men on Lake Murray last week.

While DNR’s incident report on the fatal crash does state that Bruce Dyer, the driver of the larger boat that collided with a smaller bass boat, was using alcohol, it goes on to say that he did pass a field sobriety test.

Capt. Robert McCullough with SC DNR says Dyer’s sobriety test was done on land at a dock, even though sometimes the tests can be done on the boat after providing the driver with a life vest. Dyer’s test was not recorded by officials because DNR does not have cameras or the equipment to record field sobriety tests.

Since he passed his first phase of testing – nose touch, reciting ABC’s, and the eye test – officials say there was no need to move to the second phase of testing – the breathalyzer or blood testing.

Capt. McCullough says that although alcohol may have been involved in the crash, it does not mean it was a contributing factor to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.