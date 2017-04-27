Watson, Williams expected to be picked in first round of NFL Draft

All of the workouts and interviews are well behind Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams and both players are anxiously waiting to hear their names called in the NFL Draft.

Both former Clemson Tigers, who were key parts in this year’s 35-31 win over Alabama in the national title, are expected to be selected in tonight’s first round.

“I’m just excited,” Watson said. “A little bit of anxiousness because you really don’t know where you’re going to be at and what city you’re going to be in and what the situation is going to be. You’ve just got to keep an open mind and continue to stay positive. It’s going to be a fun day.”

Watson has been projected to be picked as high as sixth by the New York Jets in some mock drafts while other projections have him going to the New Orleans Saints with the 32nd pick.

As for Williams, some mock drafts have the former Lake Marion star being picked as high as 10th by the Buffalo Bills while others believe Williams will be selected at 14th by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m.

