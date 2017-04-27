CPD releases names of suspect, 2 officers involved in shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

CPD releases names of suspect, 2 officers involved in shooting

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
An anonymous viewer photo shows the suspect, now identified as Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie, running from police. (Source: WIS Viewer) An anonymous viewer photo shows the suspect, now identified as Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie, running from police. (Source: WIS Viewer)
Willie Hudson, who was shot by Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie on Wednesday, in the hospital with his daughter. (Source: WIS) Willie Hudson, who was shot by Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie on Wednesday, in the hospital with his daughter. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The names of the suspect and the two CPD officers involved in a shooting outside of a Walmart on Bush River Road Wednesday have been released. 

The suspect has been identified at Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie. He's accused of shooting at CPD officers and wounding 76-year-old Willie Hudson, who remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to one of his arms. 

One of the officers, Officer G. Starcher, from West Virginia, is a 23-year-old officer who was hired in January 2017 and sworn in on April 21. The second officer, Officer D. Robinson, is a North Carolina native and has been with CPD since June 2015. 

RELATED: Dramatic photo shows man who police say shot bystander outside Walmart

Neither officer was injured during the incident. 

Police were initially called to the Walmart located at 1326 Bush River Road for a "man acting erratically" inside the store. 

"Morin-Sevrie was armed and seen by officers leaving the store and heading to a nearby gas station," police said. "The civilian was there, pumping gas when he was shot during an attempted carjacking. Morin-Sevrie allegedly fired his weapon at officers. As a result, officers discharged their duty weapon, wounding Morin-Sevrie, who remains at a local hospital." 

After Morin-Sevrie was shot and first responders arrived at the scene, the two officers immediately went to render aide to Hudson, applying what his family called a life-saving tourniquet to stop his bleeding. 

MORE: Family credits CPD officer for saving 76-year-old wounded in Walmart shooting

As for Morin-Sevrie, CPD says he has an extensive criminal history. In November 2016, he was released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and was on probation following a 20213 burglary charge in Lexington County. 

SLED continues its investigation into the officer-involved shooting and any possible charges against the suspect. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:38:29 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:37:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly