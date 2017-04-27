CPD releases names of suspect, 2 officers involved in shooting

Willie Hudson, who was shot by Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie on Wednesday, in the hospital with his daughter. (Source: WIS)

An anonymous viewer photo shows the suspect, now identified as Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie, running from police. (Source: WIS Viewer)

The names of the suspect and the two CPD officers involved in a shooting outside of a Walmart on Bush River Road Wednesday have been released.

The suspect has been identified at Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie. He's accused of shooting at CPD officers and wounding 76-year-old Willie Hudson, who remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to one of his arms.

One of the officers, Officer G. Starcher, from West Virginia, is a 23-year-old officer who was hired in January 2017 and sworn in on April 21. The second officer, Officer D. Robinson, is a North Carolina native and has been with CPD since June 2015.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

Police were initially called to the Walmart located at 1326 Bush River Road for a "man acting erratically" inside the store.

"Morin-Sevrie was armed and seen by officers leaving the store and heading to a nearby gas station," police said. "The civilian was there, pumping gas when he was shot during an attempted carjacking. Morin-Sevrie allegedly fired his weapon at officers. As a result, officers discharged their duty weapon, wounding Morin-Sevrie, who remains at a local hospital."

After Morin-Sevrie was shot and first responders arrived at the scene, the two officers immediately went to render aide to Hudson, applying what his family called a life-saving tourniquet to stop his bleeding.

As for Morin-Sevrie, CPD says he has an extensive criminal history. In November 2016, he was released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections and was on probation following a 20213 burglary charge in Lexington County.

SLED continues its investigation into the officer-involved shooting and any possible charges against the suspect.

