McMaster asks for more disaster funding from feds

Close to a year and a half after high waters flooded out properties around the capital city, finding closure continues to be a quest for many affected homeowners.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking for more disaster money from the federal government to help the state recover from weather-related disasters.

The Governor requested $220 million in disaster assistance for housing needs related to the ongoing recovery from the historic flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. All of the currently appropriated dollars are dedicated to housing and the request for new funds will support remaining housing needs for the neediest families.

McMaster joins the governors of four other states hit by disasters in the past few years requesting the additional money be included in a continuing resolution by Congress. They are asking for $3.6 billion in total in a letter sent to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee leaders.

“As Governors of five states hit with catastrophic disasters within the last year, we write to request the inclusion of disaster relief funding in the upcoming Continuing Resolution to be considered by Congress...There is an urgent need to provide relief for the families and individuals who have been impacted and the help of the federal government is critical. For families and communities across this country working to rebuild from these disasters, the recovery timeline does not wait for congressional appropriations or the federal funding process. In each of our states, our people need your assistance today.”

The letter is signed by governor McMaster and the governors of Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and West Virginia.

