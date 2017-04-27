SC firefighter who hoped for real call sentenced in hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A volunteer firefighter in Columbia has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for sending messages about a fake bomb threat to try to get his station called in the event of a real emergency.
U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says 21-year-old Karry Max Taylor was sentenced Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay about $1,500 in restitution to cover law enforcement costs.
At a guilty plea hearing in January, Taylor admitted sending text messages a year earlier to random numbers saying there was a bomb at Columbia's Dorn VA Medical Center.
Taylor told authorities he sent the fake messages because he was a volunteer firefighter in Columbia and hoped his station would be called for a real emergency while other crews were tied up at the VA hospital.
