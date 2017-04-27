Elementary school teacher wanted, accused of sexually assaulting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Elementary school teacher wanted, accused of sexually assaulting student on campus

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.

Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 40, who is also known as Senor Isturiz by parents, will be charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor once apprehended, according to the sheriff's department. 

Lexington One also released a statement on the matter, saying a female student made allegations against Rodriguez and the district immediately contacted the sheriff's department.

“These acts happened during the current school year,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “While our search for Rodriguez continues, we encourage anyone with information on this case or other incidents involving Rodriguez to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.”

“The district takes any incident like this very seriously,” Superintendent Gregory D. Little said. “Lexington County School District One has some of the best teachers you will ever find anywhere in the world. The fact that this is an ongoing police investigation limits what we can say about it at this time. However, we are all parents, and I’d like to ask for our community to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

