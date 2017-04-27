Man accused of hitting LMC security officer with car identified

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning.

We arrested Stephen Craft this morning after @LexMedCtr incident. He'll appear in bond court on Gibson Rd at 3. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/TGShGTt6Ni — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 27, 2017

Stephen Craft, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after the incident in a parking lot at Lexington Medical Center. He id due in bond court at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials said the officer had reason to believe a man with an active warrant for grand larceny was on the hospital's campus.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, the officer responded around 7:45 a.m. to a person in a car parked in the hospital parking lot. The driver of that car, Wilson said, struck the officer. The driver was later identified as Craft.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the officer opened fire on Craft but he was not wounded.

Lexington County deputies attempted to pull him over. That’s when he led authorities on a brief pursuit before he was arrested.

We've learned Craft has previous charges on his record – some of the more violent include armed robbery, burglary, grand larceny, criminal domestic violence charges, possession of meth, and failure to stop for blue lights.

The officer, meanwhile, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

SLED continues to investigate.

