Watson taken in first round of NFL Draft by the Houston Texans

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Clemson's Deshaun Watson, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Deshaun Watson is now an NFL quarterback.

The former Clemson star was selected 12th by the Houston Texans in this year’s NFL Draft.

"Man, this is God," Watson told the NFL Network. "Like we said earlier, this was the perfect situation for us. God works in mysterious ways. I'm just thankful. I'm blessed. I'm ready to get to Houston and work."

A two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Watson finished his career at Clemson with a 33-3 record including the Tigers’ 35-31 national title victory over Alabama.

Watson’s performance throughout his career has drawn eyes from fans and scouts alike. Watson was a two-time Davey O’Brien Award winner and a two-time Manning Award winner this year. He also won several other awards and collected several accolades while setting numerous school and conference records along the way.

Watson threw for 10,163 yards and 90 touchdowns in his career while finishing in ACC history in total offense with 12,094 yards behind North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers and former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

He also ended his Clemson career as the program leader in completion percentage (.674), passing efficiency (157.5), and total offense per game (318.3).

