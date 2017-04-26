Friends remember boat crash victim with celebration of life

Less than a week after Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier lost their lives in a boat crash on Lake Murray, friends came together to celebrate Phillips' life.

Following a visitation with family, friends gathered at the Columbia Ballroom to celebrate the life of a man they say lived life to the fullest.

"Danny would say 'Everything you want to do, do it, try. If you fail, do it again because that's the only way you get better,'" said Alania Lagatore.



Lagatore, like many others at the event, had known Danny since childhood. They said he would preserve friendships and was always just a phone call away.



"I'm going to miss knowing that if I need to phone a friend, that's one I can't call. Because thick or thin, that's my bro to the end."

