UPDATE: Coroner releases name of Spring Hill High School student who passed away

A student at Spring Hill High School has passed away, according to a spokesperson with District Five of Lexington and Richland counties.

The Richland County Coroner's office has identified the student as 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe, 16, of Chapin, died in the emergency room of Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital Wednesday afternoon. The student was taken to the hospital after collapsing in a classroom at the school.

The cause of death is pending and an autopsy that was performed this morning was inconclusive. Further testing is being performed with results expected in the next two weeks.

The school district released a statement late Wednesday, saying:

It is with great sadness that we grieve the loss of a Spring Hill High School student today. This is a devastating loss to our entire district community. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of our student's family as they grieve this tremendous loss. Grief counselors will be available at the school for staff and students for the rest of the week.

