Fallen tree blocks I-126 lanes for several hours

Two lanes on I-126 westbound were blocked near Elmwood Avenue in Columbia due to a fallen tree in the roadway Wednesday night.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department say the tree may fallen around 8 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked to remove the tree as CPD officers assisted with traffic in the area.

No one was injured when the tree fell and there were no downed power lines.

