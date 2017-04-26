Missing 78-year-old in Newberry County found safe

The Newberry County Sherriff’s Office has located missing 78-year-old Richard Phillips.

Phillips was located safe and sound in Fairfield County. Deputies credit the many tips that came in after the alert went out from people who had seen him earlier in the day.

“This is affirmation of my belief that law enforcement must partner with and engage the community to be truly effective,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said. “The assistance of the public gives us thousands of more eyes and ears during any investigation making the likelihood of solving a case dramatically higher. We are so grateful and thankful for those who assisted with information in today’s missing person case.”

Phillips was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria section of Newberry County. He was reported missing at 4:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with first responders assisted NCSO with locating Phillips. A helicopter was also in the air and assisting in the search.

“I would also like to thank the many first responders w ho came out to assist with this search,” Sheriff Foster said. “We are so blessed to have an outstanding group of first responders in Newberry County who constantly give of themselves for their community. They are truly heroes in our community.”

