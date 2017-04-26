Midlands man arrested for allegedly attacking friend with shovel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands man arrested for allegedly attacking friend with shovel

Thomas Johnson, Jr. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Thomas Johnson, Jr. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Cassatt man faces charges after Kershaw County deputies say he attacked his friend with a shovel. 

Thomas Johnson, Jr. is charged with assault and battery after hitting his friend in the head with a shovel during an argument. Deputies say the victim suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the April 15 incident. 

“It only took a month after being convicted of domestic violence and being released from jail before Johnson was back in trouble,” said Sheriff Matthews. “He nearly killed the man he assaulted and doesn’t need to be back out on the street.” 

A KCSO investigator also got a witness to speak on the attack and a warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest. 

"A KCSO investigator was able to obtain some preliminary information as to the suspect who was identified as Johnson but was not able to interview the victim until April 18. The victim advised the investigator that he had gone to a mobile home at the Shepard Acres mobile home park in Cassatt, SC where he saw some friends in a yard," deputies said. "The victim stated that he got out of his car and was talking to those friends, to include Johnson. At some point, an altercation began and escalated at which time Johnson struck the victim in the head with a shovel. Johnson fled the scene after the assault."

Authorities say Johnson had just been released from jail in March on domestic violence charges in another case.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

