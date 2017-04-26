Coach Dawn Staley rewards young students with new shoes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coach Dawn Staley rewards young students with new shoes

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Students who have shown improvement in academics, attendance, behavior and physical fitness were rewarded new shoes. (Source: WISTV) Students who have shown improvement in academics, attendance, behavior and physical fitness were rewarded new shoes. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

USC's head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley rewarded some young scholars on Wednesday for their achievements in the classroom through her non-profit organization Inner Sole.

Staley visited Hyatt-Park Elementary School to give some students brand new shoes. During a special school assembly Wednesday morning, students who have shown improvement in academics, attendance, behavior and physical fitness were rewarded the shoes.

Staley says it brings her joy to help students become successful in anything they do.

"That's the best part about it. You know? They're energized. I think competition brings out the best in people no matter what age,” Coach Staley said. “But when you get a chance to see them and touch them and hear their stories and see how appreciative they are just through their hard work, I think it's really gratifying for us at Inner Sole."

Students made banners, thank-you notes, and drawings to present to Coach Staley for her generosity and congratulating her on her national championship win.

Staley is the co-founder and president for Inner Sole which provides new sneakers for children who are homeless or in need. If you would like to donate to the Inner Sole organization, you can visit their website

