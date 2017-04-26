Williams taken in first round of NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers

The final day of the 2017 NFL Draft was a busy one for the Clemson Tigers. So far, three members of this year’s national championship team have been selected by NFL teams in the draft. Wayne Gallman and Carlos Watkins have each been selected in the fourth round. Gallman was picked up by the New York Giants while Watkins will join teammate Deshaun Watson in Houston with the Texans. In the fifth round, Jordan Leggett was taken by the New York Jets. In total, Clemson has had si...

Mike Williams is taken seventh overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: WIS)

Mike Williams is officially off the board in the NFL Draft.

The former Clemson wide receiver has been selected seventh in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It was crazy, man," Williams said when asked about being taken seventh in the first round. "It's just something I dreamed of, just watching the draft previous years, just seeing the guys get that phone call and just me getting that phone call this year, it's a tremendous feeling."

Williams returned to the Tigers for his senior season to help Clemson capture their first national championship since 1981. The former Lake Marion standout recorded 177 catches for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tigers during his time at Clemson.

The Vance, S.C., native ended his career with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s national championship win over Alabama.,

The bulk of Williams’ work came during his 2016 campaign as he led Clemson with 98 catches, 1,361 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Williams’ senior season followed an abbreviated season that saw him catch a 4-yard touchdown pass before colliding with a goal post and suffering a fractured neck.

LA Chargers ???? — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) April 28, 2017

