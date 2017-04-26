Report: Driver of second boat saw 'green light' before fatal Lake Murray crash

Mark Phillips, 37, (left) and Christopher Lanier, 28, (right) died in a boat crash on Lake Murray Friday night. (Source: Jance Tuggy Phillps/ Meredith Few)

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released the incident report on the fatal boat crash on Lake Murray, stating that Bruce Dyer, the driver of the larger boat, said he "saw a green light before the collision" with a smaller boat that led to the deaths of two others.

The report also states that Dyer passed a field sobriety test given to him by responding law enforcement officers before SC DNR arrived.

The report's narrative says:

I was called out approx 1:30 am on the morning of the 22nd to work a collision with fatalities on Lake Murray. When I arrived on [the] scene, I was handed several written statements that had been collected by local officers. I was told that both boats were under way and that Mr. Dyer stated he saw a green light before the collision. I met with Mr. Dyer and was handed a written statement that he had already given local officers. I was told that he had been given an FST, and had passed. I documented damage to his boat and then assisted in pulling out a bass boat that the victims had been in. I documented the damage to it. I met with the Coroner and we went to speak with the family of Mr. Phillips. I then met with the family of Mr. Lanier and spoke with them. I went home after that.

The report says that Dyer and other witnesses also provided written statements.

Bruce Dyer passed his field sobriety test, given to him as the driver of the 32-food Intrepid powerboat that collided with a smaller boat with three other people just before midnight on April 21.

Danny Phillips, 37, and Shawn Lanier, 28 both died in the crash just as they were getting ready to head home from fishing.

RELATED: See photos of the two men who perished in the crash.

Officials said a total of six people were on a 32-foot Intrepid powerboat and a 16-foot bass boat when the two vessels collided.

The investigation is still ongoing by SC DNR.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.