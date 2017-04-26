Deputies: Suspect quickly caught after escaping Camden police ca - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Suspect quickly caught after escaping Camden police car

Dekwan Slater. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Dekwan Slater. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
CAMDEN, SC (WIS) -

Sumter County deputies say they've recaptured a suspect after he jumped out of a police car following his arrest. 

Deputies said 23-year-old Dekwan Slater, of Camden, escaped a Camden police officer's car while handcuffed following a shoplifting arrest around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened near the intersection of US Hwy. 15 and US Hwy. 521. The Camden police car was traveling in Sumter County during the escape. 

Slater was re-captured around 3 p.m. and other charges may be filed by Camden police. 

The short-lived search for Slater temporarily forced the lockdown of nearby schools, deputies said. 

“We are proud of our deputies who quickly responded to apprehend this man,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “No one was injured and no shots were fired. Deputies relied on their training to bring this escape quickly to an end.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

