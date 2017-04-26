LuLaRoe distribution center coming to Richland Co.

The popular clothing line LuLaRoe, sold by more than 80,000 independent fashion retailers, is opening a distribution center in the former Bose plant in Blythewood.

“LuLaRoe choosing Richland County for its distribution center is proof we are moving in the right direction toward creating a business-friendly environment,” Carl Blackstone, President & CEO, Columbia Chamber said.

The Corona, CA-based company provides women's and men's clothing. The new distribution center is expected to bring nearly $35 million of new capital investment and could create as many as 1,000 jobs in the next few years. LuLaRoe was founded in 2013 by DeAnne and Mark Stidham.

“LuLaRoe recognized an immediate need to open an East Coast distribution facility to better serve Independent Fashion Retailers located east of the Mississippi, by providing them with easier access to product and reduced shipping times," LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham said. "After evaluating our options, we selected South Carolina because of its central location and strong workforce to support our company’s growing needs. We look forward to becoming a member of this great community and welcoming our future workforce into the LuLaRoe family.”

The plant, located at 2000 Carolina Pines Drive is expected to be open by June 2017.

“Our state has made a name for itself as a place where companies, both big and small, want to do business," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "When a company like LuLaRoe decides to move here and create 1,000 jobs, it signals to the world that South Carolina is open for business, and we look forward to watching the success we know this great company will have here.”

Hiring is underway and interested applicants should send resumes to lularoeblythewood@ultimatestaffing.com.

