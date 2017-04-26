Dramatic photo shows man who police say shot bystander outside Walmart

An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD Chief Skip Holbrook, officers were called to the scene shortly before noon after reports of an armed man acting erratically inside the store.

RELATED: See photos from the scene of the shooting.

The gunman, Holbrook said, exited the store and police followed him to a nearby Murphy Express gas station. His name has not yet been released by police.

Holbrook said the man then appeared to confront a citizen who was filling their car with gas. Holbrook said the man then shot the citizen. After that, Holbrook said, the man then opened fire on the two CPD officers on scene. The officers returned fire, striking the him at least once, Holbrook said.

"When I was getting out of the car to go to Walmart, we heard gunshots being fired. I ducked back in the car, because we didn't know where the gunshots were coming from," eyewitness Tasha Davis said. "There was a Walmart worker standing outside and another lady standing outside where he had dropped some items, then he ran up to the store at the gas station here where gunshots were actually being fired at."

An anonymous viewer submitted this photo of the man being chased by police through the parking lot. CPD has confirmed that this is the man who later shot a bystander and was, in turn, shot himself by police.

The victim is out of surgery and doing well, according to CPD. There is no word on the condition of the alleged gunman.

Additional CPD officers who arrived on scene helped save the man's life by administering a tourniquet to stop the severe bleeding. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 26, 2017

No charges have been announced.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.