Man arrested again, accused of touching himself outside gym

A Richland County man already in custody for indecent exposure has been arrested for a second time this month after a reported crime outside of a popular gym.

Berrino McClarry, 35, was arrested last week after a deputies identified him as a suspect who was inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot of MUV Fitness at the Village of Sandhill, earlier this month.

McClarry was already in Columbia Police custody on unrelated charges of indecent exposure.

McClarry was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

