Report: SC is one of the most dangerous states for drivers

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states for drivers, a new report from a home security company says.

SafeWise, using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governors Highway Safety Administration, says the Palmetto State ranks 43rd in total fatalities per 1000 drivers.

According to their data, speed is the killer in South Carolina. The state is ranked third in highway fatalities behind Wyoming and North Dakota when speed is a factor.

Montana, New Mexico, and North Dakota round out the bottom half of the list. Meanwhile, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York are the top three safest states for drivers.

